No. 22 North Carolina ready for NC State

No. 22 North Carolina and NC State are trying to establish their footing in this strange season, and yet the rivals are bracing to meet in an ACC opener for both teams on Tuesday night at Raleigh.

"We have not come anywhere close to how good we are and how good we can be," North Carolina forward Armando Bacot said. "This is just the beginning. ... We know conference play is going to be tough. I feel like we're ready for it."

This will be only NC State's second game in PNC Arena this season. The Wolfpack (4-1) had played home games on campus at Reynolds Coliseum until shifting to its regular home facility for Saturday's 69-50 victory against Campbell. The plan is to play all ACC games at the off-campus venue.

Usually, a visit from the Tar Heels (5-2) would bring a frenzied atmosphere.

"PNC is nice, man. I love it," NC State guard Devon Daniels said. "We love playing basketball, and we're grateful for this opportunity. We've all seen how it can be taken away. We're just trying to play every game to its fullest. The one thing we're missing here is the fans. They bring a great energy, passion. It gives us something to play for on the court. But we're just going to have to make it on our own. "

Both teams have had stretches of relative inactivity.

NC State has played its last two games with only nine available players because of coronavirus issues. The Wolfpack lost at Saint Louis two nights before the Campbell game following a layoff of two weeks.

"Nine guys, we're all fighting and everybody is willing to play defense," NC State center Manny Bates said.

Key players D.J. Funderburk and Cam Hayes have missed both games.

"I couldn't tell you when they are going to play again," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. "But I will tell you our main focus is the safety and the welfare of our kids."

Depth could become an issue for the Wolfpack against a North Carolina team that will use a deep bench.

"I had five guys play 30-some minutes," Keatts said. "Our guys are just a little bit tired."

North Carolina goes into the game with just two games across a two-week period, winning both of those outings since back-to-back losses to nationally ranked opponents Texas and Iowa.

"We've got to get a lot tougher," Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said. "Toughness is boxing out and diving on the floor and those type of things."

Williams said he doesn't think freshman guard RJ Davis' knee ailment suffered Saturday is a serious injury but the freshman would continue to be evaluated.

The Tar Heels have trailed by double figures in the first halves of five of their games this season. That pattern was present in Saturday's eventual 75-63 victory against Kentucky.

"We still have yet to put together a good two halves of basketball," said Bacot, who has led the team in scoring the past two games.

Bacot and post player Garrison Brooks could have a challenge in the lane with Bates defending. Bates, a sophomore, pushed his career total of blocked shots past 100, reaching that milestone quicker than any ACC player in the past 20 years.

Bates is becoming a factor on offense as well.

"Now (it's) becoming where our guys are looking to throw him the ball offensively," Keatts said. "That's a testament to Manny with how hard he has worked and to my coaching staff for helping to develop him."

North Carolina freshman Kerwin Walton had a season-high 13 points in the Kentucky game, making all three of his 3-point attempts. That matches the most made 3-pointers by a North Carolina player in a game this season.

"Just seeing everybody so excited for me kind of juiced me up," Walton said.

This was supposed to be NC State's second ACC game, but last week's matchup at Louisville was postponed.

--Field Level Media