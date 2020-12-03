Georgia, Jacksonville meet in battle of unbeatens

Host Georgia and Jacksonville will try to remain undefeated when they meet Friday in Athens.

The Bulldogs (2-0) will look to Sahvir Wheeler, who recorded his second straight double-double by posting 17 points and 10 assists, in a victory against North Georgia on Wednesday. Wheeler, who set Georgia's freshman record for assists with 139 last year, has emerged as the Bulldogs' top player.

Georgia played well in wins over and Florida A&M, 85-75, and Division II North Georgia, 84-62.

"It didn't matter if we were playing North Georgia or North Carolina, you want to make a jump from Game 1 to Game 2, you want to make improvements," Georgia coach Tom Crean said after the win over North Georgia. "Right now, this is the equivalent of two exhibitions, where you are learning about your team ... this is an adjustment period for us right now."

Georgia has four players averaging in double figures through two games: Andrew Garcia (15.5 points per game), Wheeler (14.5), Tye Fagan (12.5) and Toumani Camara (11.5).

The Dolphins (3-0), who are off to their best start since 2007, feature the trio of Dontarius James, who's averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game; Diante Wood (14.3 points per game); and Tyreese Davis (15.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game).

James has made 12 of 22 3-point attempts this season for Jacksonville, which is coming off a 78-65 win over Presbyterian on Wednesday night after opening the season with victories over Southern Mississippi and the Coastal Georgia.

The Dolphins made quick work of Presbyterian, using an 11-0 run to take a 19-9 lead midway through the first half. Jacksonville made 30 of 54 attempts from the field, including 7 of 14 3-point attempts.

Jacksonville coach Tony Jasick is confident his team is ready to face Georgia. So far this season, several big-name programs have lost to lesser-known teams, including San Francisco knocking off then-No. 4 Virginia, Navy besting Georgetown for the first time since 1977 and Virginia Tech defeating then-No. 3 Villanova.

"You look across the country and anyone can beat anyone," Jasick told The Florida Times-Union. "We're excited to go play there. We're going to prepare the next 48 hours to play well and we'll see where that takes us."

--Field Level Media