Georgia's Wheeler looks for another double-double vs. Montana

Opponents taking on Georgia this season have found themselves in double-double trouble -- the kind that Bulldogs point guard Sahvir Wheeler dishes out.

The Bulldogs have played three games in 2020, and in each of those Wheeler has scored 10 or more points while handing out 10 or more assists. That's helped Georgia to a 3-0 record.

Next up for that kind of trouble is the University of Montana (0-3), which travels to Athens, Ga., for a Tuesday night game.

Wheeler's latest double-double came against Jacksonville. His 21 points and 10 assists powered the Bulldogs to a 98-65 victory. And it left coach Tom Crean to say, wait, there's more.

"The stat sheet said that Sahvir had a double-double. He had a triple-double because he had 10 deflections," Crean said.

Wheeler also had four rebounds and two steals against Jacksonville, which was 3-0 at the time.

Georgia is not a one-player show, however. Six Bulldogs scored in double figures last time out, including all five starters. Toumani Camara was the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer with 19 points.

"To get six guys in double figures is huge," Crean said. "That's how we want to play here. I don't know if we're going to get six guys in double figures every night, but the more we can, the more we can get four, five, that's huge for us because that's the way we're built."

Montana will arrive in Athens with broken hearts. In the Grizzlies' last two games -- both Big Sky Conference games against Southern Utah -- Montana had double-digit leads, lost those leads, came back to tie the Thunderbirds in the final minutes and then lost by one point.

Montana coach Travis DeCuire, whose team has started 0-2 in Big Sky play for the first time in 13 years, knows his team needs to learn how to close.

"It's been the same thing that we've been working on for a while, and that's finishing possessions," DeCuire said. "You can't defend for 25 seconds and then not get the job done. What I wrote down for these guys to discuss is: rebounds and loose balls."

Montana is led by Kyle Owens, who is averaging 14 points and 6.3 rebounds a game. Scoring help has come from Michael Steadman (10.7 points per game) and Cameron Parker (10.3).

"When we do the right things on both sides of the ball, and play with the right intent, we can be a pretty good basketball team," DeCuire said. "On the flip side, we have to figure out how to sustain it."

