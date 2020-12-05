Penn State seeks to stay perfect vs. Seton Hall

Seton Hall will have to overcome fatigue and a two-game losing streak when it travels for the third time in five days to play Penn State on Sunday in University Park, Pa.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions (2-0) should be energized after a last-second victory against VCU.

The Pirates (1-3) began the week with an 86-64 home victory over Rick Pitino's Iona squad Monday before traveling to Rhode Island two days later and falling, 76-63, to the Rams. Next up was a trip to Omaha, Neb., for Friday's 83-70 loss against No. 21 Oregon.

"It's disappointing obviously, the last two losses and obviously a tough loss to Louisville (in the opener), but I think it's going to help these guys when they get into the Big East (schedule)," Pirates coach Kevin Willard said.

Shavar Reynolds scored a career-high 17 points to lead the Pirates, who allowed Oregon to shoot 53 percent from the floor and were outrebounded 38-22. Sandro Mamukelashvili, who entered the game averaging 21.7 points and 9.0 rebounds, finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists after scoring just three points in the first half.

Penn State survived a late flurry by VCU for a 72-69 home win on Wednesday. Myles Dread drained a 3-pointer from the right wing at the buzzer for the third game-winning 3-pointer of his career. The junior beat Yale and Rutgers at the horn last year.

The game-winning play seemed to get bogged down when Izaiah Brockington got tied up in the left corner but found Jamari Wheeler at the top of the key. Wheeler took one dribble to the hoop before finding Dread, who had missed his only four shots of the game -- all from deep.

"That last possession really showed who we are as a team. I don't mean it was just like we just drew it up, I meant it more as how much these guys trust each other," Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. "Myles was having a tough night, hadn't made a shot and still Jamari wasn't hesitant to throw an extra pass and Myles wasn't hesitant to let it go."

While Dread was the hero, the Nittany Lions may have found their replacement for Lamar Stevens, the school's second all-time leading scorer.

Sophomore Seth Lundy stepped up and scored a career-high 32 points -- 13 more than his previous best against Iowa last year. The 6-foot-6 forward, who averaged 5.3 points per game last season, made 11 of 19 attempts from the floor, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Penn State leads the all-time series 5-1 but this will be the first meeting since 2007.

