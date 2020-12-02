Notre Dame looking to extend home-opener win streak against Western Michigan

Notre Dame gets a brief reprieve from a monster early schedule Wednesday night when it hosts Western Michigan in a non-conference basketball game.

The game will serve as the home opener for the Fighting Irish (0-1), who have never lost their first home game of the season under coach Mike Brey, going 20-0.

Wednesday's matchup pits foes that have not met since the 1992 National Invitation Tournament in a game won by the Fighting Irish, 63-56.

Western Michigan hasn't beaten Notre Dame since 1966, having lost eight straight.

Notre Dame opened this season with an 80-70 loss at No. 13 Michigan State on Saturday, tipping off a run of five ranked opponents in its first six games. The Broncos (0-1) are the lone exception in a stretch that includes now-No. 13 Tennessee, No. 23 Ohio State, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 6 Duke.

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame's top returning scorer, connected on four 3-pointers to account for a majority of his team-high 23 points in the loss. Notre Dame shot just 35 percent from the field.

The game also served as the Notre Dame debut of Stanford transfer Cormac Ryan, who scored 13 points and earned credit from Brey for asserting himself immediately among the team's veterans.

"There are two loud voices," Brey said. "It's Prentiss Hubb's team, but Cormac Ryan is a great voice. Your two guards set the tone. I'm really excited about them helping me run the group."

Western Michigan likewise is coming off a season-opening loss on the road, having played competitively with Butler before falling 66-62 last Wednesday. The Broncos had a scheduled game against Trine University of Indiana canceled on Saturday.

In their debut under Clayton Bates, the Broncos shot 9 for 18 on 3-pointers and left a lot of room for improvement, the new coach said.

"We are proud of our team's effort and competitive spirit. We can and will learn from tonight," Bates said after the game. "There were a lot of positives we can take from the game as well as many opportunities where we can learn and get better."

B. Artis White paced the Broncos with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He and Patrick Emilien, who finished with 11 points, each made three 3-pointers.

