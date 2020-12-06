Oregon State aims to keep high-octane Wyoming in check

Oregon State aims to rebound after losing its official Pac-12 opener when it hosts high-scoring Wyoming on Sunday afternoon in Corvallis.

The Beavers are out to prove the doubters wrong after being picked to finish last in the conference by the media.

"They're going to use that, as more fuel the fire, so to speak, but I promise you, we won't finish 12th," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters recently.

Unfortunately for the Beavers (2-1), a late turnover by Maurice Calloo and missed 3-pointer by Zach Reichle in the closing seconds sealed their 59-55 loss to Washington State on Wednesday.

Oregon State defeated Pac-12 rival California previously, but that game won't count as a conference game since it was a makeup contest for another that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The senior trio of Ethan Thompson (13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists per game), Warith Alatishe (12.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.3 blocks per contest) and Reichle (11.7 points, 4.0 assists per game) have paced the Beavers.

Calloo, along with Alatishe, has fueled the Beavers in the paint by averaging 9.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Oregon State will look to bounce back against the Cowboys (2-1), who lead the Mountain West Conference in scoring (88.3 points per game). They take on their first Power 5 conference foe after rallying to beat Incarnate Word 94-83 in overtime on Wednesday.

Five Wyoming players are averaging 12 or more points thus far this season.

One of those is sophomore Kenny Foster, who had spent the prior two weeks in COVID-19 quarantine. He made his season debut on Wednesday and scored 21 points.

Underclassmen have fueled the Cowboys' offense, led by Marcus Williams. The freshman is averaging 19.0 points and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the field.

Hunter Maldonado (7.0 assists) and Williams helped the Cowboys bounce back from a last-second loss to Texas Southern in which they let a 21-point lead slip away.

"Now it's how do we respond to this game?" Maldonado said. "How do we respond at practice on Friday? And what do we do to get better? Winning this game (against Incarnate Word) ain't going to do nothing if you don't get better."

