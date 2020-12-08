Pepperdine looks to avenge last year's loss to Cal

Two teams already beaten by UCLA in vastly different types of games go head-to-head Wednesday night when California visits Pepperdine in a non-conference matchup in Malibu, Calif.

The pairing of Pacific-12 Conference vs. the West Coast Conference is a rematch of last November, when Cal got 25 points from Matt Bradley in an 87-71 win.

The Golden Bears (2-3) haven't lost to the Waves (2-2) in three all-time meetings.

Pepperdine enters the game in better form of the two teams, with each of its two losses coming in close games against quality teams -- UCLA and San Diego State.

The Waves came up just short against the Bruins, losing 107-98 in three overtimes.

Cal, meanwhile, has lost two in a row, including a 76-56 blowout at UCLA to begin a two-game Southern California swing on Sunday.

The individual highlight of Pepperdine's season has been the play of Colbey Ross, who leads the team in scoring (20.5 ppg) and assists (6.8).

The senior already has overtaken former Pepperdine star Stacy Davis for the top spot on the school's all-time career scoring list.

But this season isn't about individual success, Ross noted.

"We are preparing every day like we expect to win the WCC championship and reach the NCAA Tournament," he boasted. "We are one of the most talented teams in the country."

Ross had a team-high 19 points in last year's loss to Cal. Kessler Edwards, this year's second-leading team scorer at 19.3 points per game, added 18 against the Bears.

Cal wasn't nearly as competitive in its matchup with UCLA, falling behind by 21 in the first half and never seriously threatening in the second half.

Bradley, the team's leading scorer this season at 18 points per game, sat out the final 11-plus minutes of the blowout after being held to 12 points.

Cal coach Mark Fox insisted afterward there was no message in the benching.

"He wasn't having one of his better nights," the coach said. "He's been a good player, and we'll see good moments from him again, I'm sure. Just felt like those other guys were battling, and until we got really back in it, I thought I'd give those kids a chance."

Transfer Makale Foreman led the Bears against the Bruins with 14 points off the bench, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

