LSU, Louisiana Tech looking to get defensive

LSU and Louisiana Tech are focused on improving their defenses when they meet on Sunday in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU (2-1) allowed an average of 83 points in splitting its first two games before playing much better defensively in a 96-43 victory against Southeastern Louisiana in the home opener on Monday.

"We tried to change some things up," Tigers coach Will Wade said. "We sustained our defense better. Our communication was much better."

Louisiana Tech will be playing its first road game after sweeping three homes games to start the season. The Bulldogs allowed an average of 74 points in their first two games before defeating Louisiana-Monroe 78-62 on Thursday.

The Tigers utilized more full-court pressure and played more match-up zone while holding the Lions to 26.7 percent field-goal shooting and 12.5 percent 3-point shooting in their last game.

"There are not going to be many nights where we don't score 80 points," Wade said. "We're going to be as good as our defense and rebounding."

Wade is confident in LSU's scoring ability because Trendon Watford is shooting 63 percent from the floor, 50 percent on 3-pointers and 83.3 percent on free throws. Highly touted freshman Cam Thomas has scored more than 20 points in each of his first three college games.

Louisiana Tech's defense set the tone at the game's outset against Louisiana-Monroe, taking an early 12-2 lead it would not relinquish.

"We talked about getting off to a good start," Bulldogs coach Eric Konkol said. "We talked about it on the defensive end to get stops and have those stops turn into good offensive plays.

"We were able to rebound the basketball better and that's what we've talked a lot about the past few weeks at practice, rebounding the basketball and let's get out and get our transition game going."

Louisiana Tech had a 48-25 rebounding advantage. Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 10 rebounds and 10 points, making him one of five Bulldogs who scored in double figures, with Kalob Ledoux leading the way with 15 points.

"We want to be a team that's got a multifaceted attack, inside and outside, off the dribble and catch and shoots," Lofton said. "Just over time it's rare to see just one player carry a team to great heights as a team so we want to keep developing our group. I think the versatility of this group could be its greatest strength."

--Field Level Media