Cincinnati aims to regroup against Furman

Shaky shooting and two crucial missed free throws down the stretch prompted Cincinnati's Keith Williams to shoulder the blame for a 77-69 loss to crosstown rival Xavier on Sunday.

"I came back to lead this team, so everything is on me," said Williams, who explored NBA draft possibilities after last season. "Defensively, offensively. I'll take this loss. I'll take this on the chin as a veteran."

The Bearcats will look to regroup when they host Furman on Wednesday, with coach John Brannen eyeing improvement across the board from his 1-1 team.

"We gotta get better," Brannen said. "Just as a whole, we gotta get better."

Brannen emphasized his hopes for more steady leadership from Williams, who scored a team-high 18 points Sunday, as well as Chris Vogt.

Vogt struggled to capitalize on his size advantage against the Musketeers, contributing six of his eight points in the first half while snagging just one rebound in 32 minutes.

"I mean, Chris is 7-1, 260 pounds," Brannen said. "For him to have one rebound, that can't happen."

Michigan transfer David DeJulius complemented Williams with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. DeJulius has been turnover-free in his first two games.

Furman (4-0) figures to present a more sizable challenge to Cincinnati than many early season nonconference foes. The Paladins, favored by many to win the Southern Conference, have earned victories by 33, 28, 40 and 24 points as they aim to maintain their success under fourth-year coach Bob Richey.

In each of the past two seasons, Furman has tied a program record with 25 wins after posting 23 in Richey's first season.

The emergence of 6-foot-7 Jalen Slawson's overall floor game has helped power the Paladins in the early going. Slawson amassed 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in Saturday's 81-57 win at Charleston, finishing one assist short of what is believed to be the first triple-double in program history.

"I told him early, we're going to use you in a different way this season, as sort of (a) point forward type," Richey said. "And I had to convince him, that's the direction the game is going. He's going to be in some mismatch situations with his feet and his skills, and he's really taken to it."

Mike Bothwell led Furman with 26 points against Charleston while hitting 6 of 8 attempts from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media