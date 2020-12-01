South Florida happy to be home vs. Florida Gulf Coast

The University of South Florida is glad to be back home.

After two double-digit losses in Connecticut, the Bulls (1-2) return to Tampa, where they play their second home game -- a Wednesday contest against Florida Gulf Coast, which was added to the non-conference schedule on Sunday.

As part of the controlled-environment Bubbleville -- 11 days of basketball involving over 30 teams in Uncasville's, Conn. -- USF dropped Saturday's 84-68 decision to Rhode Island and fell to Virginia Tech 76-58 on Sunday.

USF got off to a slow start against the Hokies, trailing 36-23 at halftime, and couldn't make much of a dent in the deficit against the Atlantic Coast Conference team, which shot 54 percent from the field overall -- including 57 percent in the second half to secure the win.

"You can't Snapchat or Instagram a switch; you have to talk it through," USF coach Brian Gregory said of his squad's communication breakdowns.

David Collins (10 points total) connected on 3 of 6 from the free-throw line, making him the all-time leader in free throws made in the American Athletic Conference. His 438 successful attempts moved him past former Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland.

In its 65-56 season-opening home win over Florida A&M last Wednesday, Florida Gulf Coast (now 1-0) shot 56.9 percent from the field for the game - 60.9 percent in a tight second half.

Caleb Catto (13 points) and reserve Dakota Rivers (11) were the only two Eagles in double figures as the team used a balanced attack.

"We shot the ball well from the field and took a number of charges as well," coach Michael Fly said. "I think our pressure bothered them some throughout the game. Certainly [there were] a number of things that we'll work to clean up now that we've got a live game under our belt."

The Eagles will play USF for the second time ever. On Dec. 17, 2013 in Tampa, the Bulls beat the Eagles 68-66 in double overtime.

