Drake now 16-0 after edging Illinois State 78-76 in OT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Darnell Brodie scored 20 points on 10-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds and Drake remained undefeated by beating Illinois State 78-76 in overtime on Sunday.

The Bulldogs became the third Missouri Valley Conference team in the last 50 seasons to win their first 16 games. The other two legendary teams were Wichita State, which started 35-0 in 2013-14, and Larry Bird's 1978-79 Indiana State team that won 33 games before falling to Magic Johnson and Michigan State in the NCAA championship game.

Up four heading into the final minute, Howard Fleming's putback with 16 seconds makes the score 78-76. Garrett Sturtz was fouled with six seconds left but he missed a free throw. Dedric Boyd missed the tying layup at the buzzer.

Dusan Mahorcic made 1 of 2 free throws for Illinois State with five seconds left in regulation to force the overtime tied at 71 after the Bulldogs missed a shot and tipin as time ran out.

Tremell Murphy had 13 points for Drake (16-0, 7-0 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 11 points. Roman Penn had 10 points and nine assists.

Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 27 points and had six rebounds for the Redbirds (5-11, 2-8). DJ Horne added 14 points and seven rebounds. Emon Washington had six rebounds.

