Kansas State looks to rebound vs. Milwaukee

Coming off its worst loss in decades, at least from a perception standpoint, Kansas State will look to rebound as the Wildcats (1-4) host Wisconsin-Milwaukee (0-0) Friday night at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State head coach Bruce Weber graduated from UWM in 1978.

K-State has not led in its last two games, including an 81-68 loss to Fort Hays State, a team from Division II that came into the game winless in its first three games against fellow Division II foes. The margin of victory was not close to the largest in school history, but the manner in which the Wildcats fell is historic.

"This was very, very disappointing and sad for our program," Weber said following the loss. "I knew this season wasn't going to be easy. Obviously, I didn't think it was going to be this tough.

"There's no way this should happen, but sometimes you've got to learn the hard way and go through adversity to make any progress and get people's attention. Obviously, we're young, but at the same time, we've got to be better than that."

Weber is just two seasons removed from a share of the Big 12 championship with Texas Tech, ending Kansas' 14-year run with at least a share of the conference title. He's three seasons removed from a run to the Elite 8. But the reaction among K-State fans is harsh, as many are calling for Weber's removal.

When asked what he'd say to the fans, he said, "I apologize. I'm disappointed. No excuses. I'm the boss.

"I've done really good things. Right now, this is not a special thing. I just hope they stick with us. We have a young group. I'm very, very sure on Friday it's going to be different and hopefully moving forward in the season."

Friday brings the challenge of facing a team with no tape on film. The Panthers had the start of their season delayed by 14 days due to COVID-19 protocols.

Te'Jon Lucas is the focal point for Milwaukee. He led the Horizon League in assists and steals while also scoring nearly 15 points per game last season. Lucas also ranked third in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6), fifth in free throw percentage (79.4), ninth in minutes played (33.4 mpg) and 12th in scoring.

"Any time you're playing against a Bruce Weber-led team, you know they're going to be tough," Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin said. "The thing they are going through right now is new guys and youth playing a lot of minutes. But Coach Weber does a really good job of preparation, and we know we have a big challenge in front of us."

