St. John's walking tall into matchup at Providence

A surprising double-digit victory this week over third-ranked Villanova generated significant buzz for St. John's and another victory could warrant some consideration into the upcoming Top-25 poll.

The Red Storm will seek their sixth straight victory Saturday afternoon when they visit Providence.

St. John's (12-7, 6-6 Big East) is on its first four-game conference winning streak since the 2014-15 season and the Red Storm extended their roll with the 70-59 home win over Villanova on Wednesday.

St. John's continued to thrive defensively, forcing 17 Villanova turnovers and allowing 32.3 percent shooting.

St. John's also has won six of its last seven since allowing 97 points at Creighton on Jan. 9. Only a last-second basket by Marquette on Jan. 16 has kept them from a run of seven straight consecutive victories.

Since the Creighton game, St. John's is allowing 68.3 points, holding opponents to 30.4 percent from the floor and 26.7 from 3-point range.

"I know in my mind what type of program we are and for us to be where we are at this stage in our program, to have a win like that, it is a big win, but hopefully, there are a lot more big wins," St John's coach Mike Anderson said.

The Red Storm also continued to see solid performances from Posh Alexander and Julian Champagnie.

Alexander totaled 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and is averaging 16.8 points during the winning streak to go along with 18 steals. Champagnie totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds against Villanova and leads the conference in scoring at 19.5 points per game.

Providence (9-9, 5-7) has lost two straight and six of eight since winning three of its first four conference games. The Friars have the league's second-leading scorer in David Duke, who is averaging 17.9 points, but he was held to six points in a disappointing 60-43 home loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday.

"A loss like that is devastating -- absolutely devastating," Friars coach Ed Cooley said. "We're in a must-win situation every time we step on the floor. Nobody's going to feel sorry for you."

Duke's quiet night occurred after he was held to five points last Saturday in a 73-72 loss at Georgetown. He scored 31 on Jan. 27 against Marquette but is 4-for-19 from the floor in the last two games.

Nate Watson, the Big East's fifth-leading scorer at 17.2 points, had 10 points for the Friars Wednesday and has averaged 10.8 points in his last four games since getting 29 at Creighton on Jan. 20.

The Friars shot 34 percent Wednesday. It was the fourth time in their eight-game slide they have shot lower than 40 percent.

