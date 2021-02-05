Sputtering Butler bids to bounce back vs. DePaul

Butler and DePaul will be looking to snap losing streaks in a Big East matchup on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs (5-10, 4-8 Big East) are coming off a 70-67 loss at Marquette on Tuesday. Butler nearly overcame a 16-point second-half deficit before sustaining its third straight loss.

The Bulldogs were able to force 21 turnovers, but the Golden Eagles shot 61.5 percent from the floor.

"Obviously, allowing a team to shoot 60 percent is a huge issue," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. "We need to get into the video and get into practice to see what is causing that. But I'm proud of the fight to come all the way back. We had great belief and effort in the second half, but we need that walking in the door."

DePaul (3-7, 1-7) hasn't played since Jan. 30, when it dropped a 69-62 decision to Creighton. Despite a season-high 21 points from Ray Salnave, the Blue Demons fell into the Big East basement with their second straight defeat.

"I feel like tonight was a night where we needed everybody, as we do every day," said Salnave, who was starting in place of leading scorer Charlie Moore (elbow). "When a man goes down, we have got to take advantage, and opportunities present itself, and I feel that I took advantage of this opportunity."

COVID-19 issues have resulted in the Blue Demons playing the fewest games in the conference.

DePaul was slated to face Xavier on Wednesday, but that game -- which was originally scheduled for Dec. 18 -- was postponed again.

In addition to Moore, who is averaging 14.7 points per game, the Blue Demons are getting double-digit scoring from guards Javon Freeman-Liberty (12.8) and Oscar Lopez Jr. (10.0).

Meanwhile, four Butler players are scoring in double figures, and a fifth -- forward Bryce Nze -- averages 9.9 points per game. East Tennessee State transfer Bo Hodges has given Butler a boost, averaging 13.0 points in his first two games with the Bulldogs.

Butler is also getting offense from guards Jair Bolden (12.6 points per game), Aaron Thompson (11.3) and Chuck Harris (10.3). However, the Bulldogs are one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the nation, hitting just 60.4 percent to rank 343rd.

