Grantsaan lifts Morgan St. past Delaware St. 74-69

BALTIMORE (AP) Lagio Grantsaan scored 21 points and Morgan State edged Delaware State 74-69 on Saturday.

Malik Miller had 19 points and 17 rebounds for Morgan State (11-4, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Troy Baxter added 17 points.

John Stansbury scored 17 points for the Hornets (1-12, 0-7). Dominik Fragala added 16 points and Zach Kent 13.

Morgan State also defeated Delaware State 99-83 on Jan. 24.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com