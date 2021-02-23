Sun Devils return home for two games against Huskies

After letting a 10-point second-half lead slip away to lose at first-place UCLA in the final seconds, Arizona State returns home Tuesday night to face Washington in Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Devils had played a solid game Saturday before going scoreless in the last 2:41 against UCLA as the Bruins finished on a 10-3 run to escape with the 80-79 decision.

For Arizona State (7-11, 4-8 Pac-12) it was the third loss in four games, but now the Sun Devils return home, where they have won three of their past four games. This week, they face Washington twice (Tuesday and Thursday), followed by a Saturday game against Washington State.

Tuesday's game against Washington was originally scheduled for Jan. 2.

It's been a rough year for the Huskies (5-17, 4-13) overall, but they are in one of their more positive stretches, having won two of their past three games.

Washington's leading scorer Quade Green (14.9 points per game) led the Huskies with 17 points Saturday in a 62-51 victory over Pac-12 cellar dweller California. Green shot 6-for-11 and finished with six rebounds while Jamal Bey scored 15 points and had nine rebounds. Marcus Tsohonis came off the bench to score 10 points.

The offensive execution for the Huskies, who had nine assists on 21 made field goals, was a welcome sight for one of the nation's worst scoring teams (66.1 points per game).

"Today, we were passing the ball, everybody was touching the ball and we were (getting) open shots," Green said. "I think that's what the big key was."

Arizona State played without injured freshmen Marcus Bagley and Josh Christopher, but both have a chance of returning against the Huskies.

Remy Martin (20.3) paced the Sun Devils against UCLA with 25 points and scored the game's first eight to help build their early advantage. Alonzo Verge Jr. and Kimani Lawrence each had 18 points.

"I thought we played really well through the majority of the game," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "We just didn't make one more play that was necessary in order to win, whether that was defensive rebounds or someone hitting a shot. As the game wound down, we just made too many mistakes in the last two minutes of the game."

Arizona State has won five of the past nine meetings.

