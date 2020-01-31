Harris threw 3 TDs, UTSA rolls past Incarnate Word, 35-7

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Frank Harris threw three touchdown passes and UTSA won the inaugural Hometown Showdown with San Antonio rival Incarnate Word, 35-7 in the season opener on Saturday.

It was the first meeting on the gridiron between the schools and the Roadrunners' seventh season-opening win in their nine seasons of existence, and their fifth win in their home opener.

Harris threw 16 yards to Carlos Strickland II in the first quarter to give UTSA the lead and Brenden Brady capped a 14-play, 78-yard drive early in the second to make it 14-0.

Ameer King pulled in an 11-yard Jon Copeland pass as the Cardinals halved their deficit, but on the next series the Roadrunners pushed their lead back to two touchdowns on Deven Boston's 6-yard run.

Harris hit Gavin Sharp from 5-yards out in the third quarter and hit Tykee Ogle-Kellogg from 36-yards out to cap the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

Harris finished 28 of 36 for 206 yards passing with one interception and carried 15 times for 123 yards.

Copeland threw for 181 yards but the Cardinals managed just 28 yards on 20 carries on the ground.