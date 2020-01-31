Darius Wade leads Bowling Green past Morgan State 46-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Darius Wade threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, the Falcons allowed just 70 total yards and Bowling Green routed FCS-member Morgan State 46-3 Thursday night in a season-opener full of debut performances.

Scot Loeffler made his coaching debut for Bowling Green, Tyrone Wheatley debuted as Morgan State coach and Wade saw his first action since transferring from Boston College in 2017.

Bowling Green outgained the Bears 620 yards to 70 and had 37 first downs compared to four for Morgan State. The Falcons rushed for 326 yards and passed for another 294.

Bowling Green dominated the first half, outscoring Morgan State 30-3 and holding the Bears to two first downs. Wade and Quintin Morris connected for touchdown passes of 2 and 27 yards. The Falcons led 30-0 before a short Morgan State drive ended with a Nicholas O'Shea 27-yard field goal for the Bears' only points of the game.

Wade capped his day with a 7-yard pass to Davon Jones late in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Grant Loy hit freshman tight end Christian Sims for an 18-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and Bowling Green scored a safety when Doc Bonner was called for intentional grounding in his own end zone.