Troy begins Lindsey era with 43-14 win over Campbell
TROY, Ala. (AP) Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker threw two touchdown passes and DK Billingsley ran for two scores in coach Chip Lindsey's debut and Troy beat Campbell 43-14 in Saturday's season opener for both teams.
Barker, who missed the final seven games of last season with a knee injury, hit Reggie Todd on a 61-yard TD pass and threw a 10-yard pass to Luke Whittemore for a 17-7 first quarter lead. Barker was 18 of 29 for 282 yards.
B.J. Smith, 108 yards on 10 carries, scored on a 24-yard run and Billingsley punched one in from the 1 and scored on a 38-yarder in the fourth. Tyler Sumpter kicked field goals of 27 and 25 yards and the FBS-member Trojans scored a safety when a snap went over the punter's head into the end zone.
Hajj Malik Williams, 7 of 13 for 85 yards, hit Caleb Snead for two touchdowns for FCS-member Campbell. The first was a 16-yard TD before the game was delayed by lightning for more than an hour; the second a 30-yarder in the fourth quarter.