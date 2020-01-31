Morehead State dominates Union 44-7 in opener

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) Redshirt junior Pat Pappas threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores in his first career start and Morehead State won its season opener 44-7 against NAIA member Union College on Thursday night in the programs' first gridiron matchup in 73 seasons.

Pappas completed 15 of 21 passes for 236 yards, with scoring strikes of 21 yards to Jacob Peters, 48 yards to Jordan Huffman and 34 yards to Hunter Richardson. Pappas opened the scoring with a 1-yard run, and Jova Smith's 2-yard run made it 16-0 in the second quarter.

The Pioneer League Eagles scored all five times they reached the red zone and outgained the Bulldogs 587 total yards to 315. Morehead State had a 294-34 edge in rushing yards, led by Issiah Aguero, (131 yards on 13 carries). Beau Griego, Eldee Edwards and Isaiah Tigler each grabbed interceptions, with Tigler's fourth-quarter pick leading to Earl Stoudemire's 7-yard TD run on the following drive.

The Bulldogs scored late in the fourth quarter on backup quarterback Conn Marchionda's second pass attempt of the game, an 80-yarder to Earl Wells, who caught four passes for 143 yards. Starter Kendric Furness was 14 of 38 for 196 yards passing, with three interceptions.