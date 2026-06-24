Colorado Announces Return of Buffaloes Legend Derrick White in New Role

On June 24, the Colorado Buffaloes’ men’s basketball team announced on X that legendary point guard Derrick White will be joining its staff as its President of Basketball Strategy.

The former Buff and current Boston Celtic has been in Boulder throughout the week, reuniting with other Buffs greats and mentoring the current roster. He will continue his mentorship in 2026 at the helm of a new era in Boulder.

Derrick White’s New role for the Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) is introduced to the crowd prior to a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While Colorado has yet to make an official statement regarding what White’s responsibilities will be in his new role, there are some broad purposes he’ll most likely serve.

First of all, White can take on the role of a mentor to the Buffaloes’ young roster. White has tremendous NBA experience with the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics. He won the NBA Finals with his latter team in 2024, was named to the All-NBA Defensive first-team in 2026, and has been named to the All-NBA Defensive second-team twice. He can provide more knowledge about the next level to Buffs players than most other members of the coaching staff.

In addition, he can outline the direction of the program on a long-term scale. This can be done by setting goals and working closely with coach Tad Boyle and company to accomplish them. Due to his status as an active NBA player, White likely won’t be able to be on site in Boulder very much in his new role. These responsibilities would give him a way to impact the team heavily despite being away from it for most of the year.

What Derrick White’s Mentorship Will Mean to the Colorado Buffaloes Roster

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

White’s mentorship will be incredibly important during his first season, as the current roster is a major work in progress. His mentorship of Colorado’s guards will be especially important, as that position group is where most of the Buffs’ potential lies.

Senior guard Barrington Hargress is likely to be the Buffaloes’ No. 1 scoring option, while the returning guard trio from the 2025 recruiting class of Josiah Sanders, Ian Inman and Jalin Holland appears to be the future of the roster.

White can continue to mentor that group throughout the offseason and help to prepare them to take the helm of Boyle’s reconstructed roster in 2026.

Derrick White’s Legendary Career in Colorado

Jan 28, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Derrick White (21) reacts after a play in the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Coors Events Center. The Buffaloes defeated the Ducks 74-65. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

His success in the NBA isn’t the only thing White has to pull from when mentoring the Buffs of the future, as he was a tremendous player in his own right at CU.

Although he only spent one season with the team, it was nothing short of elite. He averaged 18.1 points on 50.7 percent shooting, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

His offensive effectiveness was only one half of his game, as he was an incredible on-ball defender as well. He averaged 1.2 steals per game and 1.4 blocks. His defensive skills are what have made him such an effective NBA player, but his ability to play both ways is what made him a Colorado legend. He was named first-team All-Pac-12 for his efforts during that campaign.

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