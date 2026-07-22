Colorado Basketball's Jalin Holland Speaks on Returning Buffaloes' Goal This Summer

The Colorado Buffaloes returned five players from the 2025 season, with the offseason being largely viewed as a creator of uncertainty for the coming campaign. But that same sentiment isn’t shared by their returning players.

Guard Jalin Holland is one of three returning players from the Buffs’ 2025 freshman class. As someone who was living through all of that change, Holland shared a distinct mission that the returning Buffs are on in 2026.

Why the Colorado Buffaloes’ returners stuck with the program

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the returning Buffaloes were watching their 2025 teammates exit the program at a high rate, they had to come to their own decisions on what to do with their futures. Ultimately, the five players who chose to return did so based on the motivation of a specific goal.

“Having all of our old teammates leave us, it’s something that happens now, but we talked about it, and we knew what we needed to do,” Holland said. “[We needed to] be together and be this unit to show these new guys what Colorado basketball is. How we take defense seriously, and how we take the little things seriously.”

The returning Buffs are motivated by the shared mission of preparing the next generation of Buffaloes and keeping the culture of CU basketball alive. From seniors to sophomores, the group has embodied leadership during summer workouts.

How Barrington Hargress is central to the returners' mission

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) as seen during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the forefront of that leadership is returning senior guard Barrington Hargress. The announcement of his return to the program sparked hope amid the mass exodus and was a major contributing factor to several of his teammates’ decisions to come back as well.

“Barrington is going to be huge for us,” Holland said. “He helps us every single day, lets us know everything that happens on the court; he’s a really good dude off the court, but on the court he’s letting all of the freshmen know all the little things. What to do, what not to do, why we do it. He’s a really big help.”

His leadership for the Buffs’ underclassmen has set the example for his fellow returners on how to be leaders in the program. He is leading the pack for the group’s mission, and his teammates are following in suit.

How Jalin Holland has prepared to take a step forward in 2026

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Jalin Holland (11) of the Colorado Buffaloes drives to the basket during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Holland is aiming to build his leadership skills, he’s also looking to take a step forward in his level of play. He’s using the experience he’s gathered from the likes of Hargress and other veteran leaders, as well as the experience he’s gained in Big 12 contests, to prepare him for an increased role.

“My role wasn’t that big, but I think playing those minutes, being in those game-time situations, I learned so much,” Holland said. “I’ve seen it as we’ve been practicing, just the little things; it’s just a lot better and a lot easier [for me].”

As Holland continues his development, the rest of the returning Buffs can unite with him to pursue their overall mission amid a new-look roster.

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