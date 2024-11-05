Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball 2024-25 Schedule, Times, TV and Tickets
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team enters the 2024-25 season with a mix of optimism and uncertainty, driven by notable changes both on and off the court. The biggest transformation is their transition from the Pac-12 to the highly competitive Big 12 conference. Last season, Colorado exceeded expectations by finishing third in the Pac-12, despite being ranked as the eighth-best team in the preseason. Early non-conference wins set a positive tone, but a challenging series of injuries, including setbacks for Cody Williams and Tristan Da Silva, added unpredictability to the season. However, significant victories against teams like Miami, USC, and Utah highlighted the Buffs’ resilience, though losses to teams like Arizona and UCLA underscored areas of inconsistency.
In the Pac-12 Tournament, Colorado displayed impressive strength, defeating Utah and Washington State before falling to Oregon in the final. This performance left their NCAA Tournament prospects uncertain, but ultimately, the Buffs secured a 10-seed in the South region. Their thrilling first-round victory over Florida, thanks to a buzzer-beating shot by KJ Simpson, was a memorable moment for fans. Though their tournament run ended in the second round with a close loss to Marquette, Colorado’s achievements throughout the season left an impression.
The offseason brought excitement as three Buffaloes were drafted into the NBA, including Cody Williams to the Utah Jazz, Tristan Da Silva to the Orlando Magic, and KJ Simpson to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite these departures, Colorado looked to the transfer portal for reinforcements. The Buffs added guard Trevor Baskin from Division II Colorado Mesa, forward Andrej Jakimovski from Washington State, and center Elijah Malone from Grace College. Each player brings unique strengths, with Jakimovski’s shooting and court awareness expected to be especially valuable.
A notable development is Tad Boyle’s adjustment to the evolving landscape of college basketball, especially regarding NIL and the transfer portal. Boyle has been vocal about his preference for recruiting and developing high school players over relying on transfers and NIL deals, which he feels shift the focus away from long-term growth. However, as NIL and transfer opportunities become more prominent in college basketball, there’s concern that programs not embracing this trend may struggle to remain competitive.
Entering the Big 12, Colorado faces a formidable lineup of nationally ranked teams, including Kansas, Houston, and Baylor. This transition places the Buffs in one of the most challenging conferences, where they will compete against five of the top ten programs in the country. Preseason rankings are modest, with Colorado ranked 11th out of 16 Big 12 teams and no players appearing on major watch lists. Nevertheless, Tad Boyle, known for his steady approach, might view this underdog position as advantageous. After all, with the pressure on other top-tier programs, Boyle’s Buffs may just find opportunities to make a name for themselves in the Big 12’s intense competition.
Colorado Buffaloes 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Schedule
Date
Opponent
Tip-Off (Eastern)
TV
Tickets/Results
Mon, Nov. 4
vs. Eastern Wash.
9 PM
ESPN+
W 76-56
Fri, Nov. 8
vs. Northern Colo.
9 PM
ESPN+
Wed, Nov. 13
vs. Cal St. Fullerton
9 PM
ESPN+
Sun, Nov. 17
vs. Harvard
2 PM
ESPN+
Mon, Nov. 25
Michigan St*
5 PM
ESPN2
Mon, Dec. 2
vs. Pacific
9 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Dec. 7
vs. Colo. St
8 PM
ESPN+
Fri, Dec. 13
vs. South Dakota St
9 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Dec. 21
vs. Bellarmine
3 PM
ESPN+
Mon, Dec. 30
vs. Iowa State
9 PM
CBS Sports Net
Sat, Jan. 4
at Arizona St
6 PM
ESPN+
Wed, Jan. 8
at UCF
7 PM
ESPN+
Sun, Jan. 12
vs. West Virginia
3 PM
ESPN+
Wed, Jan. 15
vs. Cincinnati
8 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Jan. 18
at Okla State
3 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Jan. 21
vs. BYU
11 PM
ESPNU
Sat, Jan. 25
at Arizona
3 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Jan. 28
vs. Arizona St
9 PM
ESPN+
Sun, Feb. 2
at TCU
4 PM
ESPN+
Wed, Feb. 5
at Utah
9 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Feb. 8
vs. Houston
4 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Feb. 11
at Kansas
9 PM
TBD
Sat, Feb. 15
vs. UCF
3 PM
ESPN+
Tue, Feb. 18
at Iowa St
8 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Feb. 22
vs. Baylor
4 PM
ESPN+
Mon, Feb. 24
vs. Kansas
11 PM
ESPN
Sun, Mar. 2
at Kansas St
4 PM
ESPN+
Wed, Mar. 5
at Texas Tech
8 PM
ESPN+
Sat, Mar. 8
vs. TCU
4 PM
ESPN+
*Neutral site