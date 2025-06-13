Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball Returning Beloved Former Player To Coaching Staff
Coach Tad Boyle is returning a beloved former player to his Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball staff.
As announced Friday, four-year letter winner Nate Tomlinson is coming back to Boulder as an assistant coach/director of player development. The former CU point guard previously worked in the latter role on Boyle's staff from 2019-21, helping the Buffs reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament in his final season.
Tomlinson left the Buffs in 2021 to become an assistant coach at George Mason under former Colorado assistant Kim English. In 2023, English was named head coach at Providence and brought Tomlinson along with him.
"My family and I are so excited to be back," Tomlinson said in a press release. "This is home. Let's get back to work!"
As Colorado's new director of player personnel, Tomlinson replaces Zach Ruebesam, who recently left the Buffs for CSU Pueblo's head job.
Tomlinson averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 assists in 129 career games played at Colorado and was a member of the 2012 Pac-12 Conference Tournament-winning team. His 406 career assists are tied with Donnie Boyce for the seventh-most in program history, and his 112 games started also rank seventh. Following his college career, Tomlinson played six professional seasons for Australia's Melbourne United, part of the National Basketball League.
Last offseason, Boyle added fellow beloved former Buff Evan Battey and longtime NBA forward Danny Manning to his coaching staff.
"In the 15 years I've been here, two of the greatest Buffs we've had are on our staff now, with Evan Battey and now with Nate coming back," Boyle said. "To bring him back to Buff Nation along with his family, Rebecah (a former CU volleyball student-athlete) and their three daughters, just warms my heart. He's got 'sweat equity' in this program as a player and a coach. We're really lucky to have him because he's a heck of a basketball coach, recruiter, communicator and relationship builder. And he's going to be a great head coach someday, too."
Multiple other former Colorado players shared their excitement about Tomlinson returning to Boulder, including Boston Celtics guard and 2024 NBA champion Derrick White.
"Super excited to welcome back to Boulder one of our own," White said. "Nate has always been great to be around and his knowledge of the game is high-level. Love having former Buffs coaching future Buffs!"
Former Colorado guard Alec Burks, who played alongside Tomlinson at Colorado from 2009-11, also expressed his thoughts on Boyle's newest hire.
"I am very excited for the rehire of Nate to the program," Burks said. "I think he bleeds black and gold more than anyone I can think of. He was one of the best college teammates I had during my time in Boulder and there is no doubt that he will be an even better head coach one day. Wish him nothing but the best on this new coaching journey. Go Buffs!"
Colorado went 14-21 (3-17 Big 12 Conference) last season.