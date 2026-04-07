Key Players Returning for Colorado Buffaloes Women's Basketball

The Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team made it to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time under coach JR Payne, but the Buffaloes have lost guard Desiree Wooten, forward Tabitha Betson, and center JoJo Nworie to the transfer portal.

Even with the losses, there is still some good new for the Colorado fans as Payne has been able to bring back a few key pieces from the 2025 squad.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Zyanna Walker (1) brings the ball up court against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Key Returners For 2026 Season

So far, Colorado has seen guards Zyanna Walker and Kennedy Sanders announce their return to Boulder, in addition to forward Jade Crook, as some of the main contributors from the 2025 team. In the new era of college basketball, being able to retain three core players in most cases is unheard of, which bodes as a great sign for the Buffaloes in 2026.

During 2025, Walker totaled 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Offensively, Walker has a great skillset and will continue to develop as a shooter. In 2025, Walker went 42.3 percent from the field, 23.2 percent from behind the three-point line, and converted free throws at 69.5 percent.

Walker's defense on the perimter was very valuable for Colorado during 2025, and a continued development on the offensive side could get the Buffaloes even closer to a Big 12 title.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia forward Carter McCray (1) attempts to post up Colorado Buffaloes center Jade Crook (8) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Sanders was also crucial for the Buffs, but did suffer an injury in December, which held her out for most of the season. Looking ahead to next season, Sanders has a very balanced skill set with averages of 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game.

On the offensive end, Sanders was very efficient as she shot 43.1 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line. When Sanders is healthy next season, she should be a great contributor for Colorado on both ends of the floor.

In the frontcourt, Crook was one of the Buffaloes key players off the bench, playing close to 11 minutes per game. In those minutes, Crook averaged 3.1 points and two rebounds per game. Crook was able to convert 49.4 percent of her shots from the field, and is continuing to develop her free-throw shooting as she shot 58.8 percent from the line in 2025.

With another year of progression, Crook should be able to work herself into a more significant role for Colorado and become an even better contributor for the Buffaloes on the offensive end.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Maeve McErlane (13) passes the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Depth Players Returning

Retaining depth on the roster is just as important as the starters, and the Buffaloes were able to do just that with guard Maeve McErlane and Sophie Zadel announcing their return to Colorado for the 2026 season.

Last season, McErlane started 23 games and averaged 14.3 minutes per game as a reliable player for the Buffaloes. In 2025, McErlane averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 assists, and definitely has the potential to develop on the offensive end with the assistance of coach Payne.

Zadel had a limited role for the Buffs as she averaged 6.4 minutes off the bench. In her limited role, Zadel recorded 0.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Because Zadel elected to stay, she can continue to develop under coach Payne and activate some of the untapped potential that she has. At 6-4, Zadel has a great opportunity to become one of the Buffaloes’ better rebounders and interior defenders.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne reacts to a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

So far, Colorado has been able to retain Walker, Sanders, Crook, McErlane, and Zadel, which is a huge positive looking ahead to the 2026 season. Having the ability to retain five players from the previous season seems to be pretty rare in the new age of college basketball since the transfer portal and NIL have become more prominent.

The Buffaloes have the benefit of keeping three core players in Sanders, Walker, and Crook, but also two younger players in McErlane and Zadel. This allows Payne’s group to develop great chemistry among these five players and focus on the development of Zadel and McErlane throughout the offseason.

The offseason isn’t over yet, as Colorado does need to add a few pieces in the transfer portal, but so far, Payne has to be pleased with the players she has been able to keep in Boulder.