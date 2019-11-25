Tyler Bey Got 19 Rebounds And Colorado Dominated Wyoming 56-41

Colorado can make you look bad on offense but, good land, Wyoming. Fifteen points at halftime? Thirty-two percent from the field? This was unusually, humorously bad. And it was because Colorado is really a pain to score against.

This is going to be CU's thing this year. The offense in the first half was another good reminder for anybody who thought this was going to be anything other than that kind of team that wins the state championship in a town that has one stop light.

No. 23 Colorado beat Wyoming 56-41 on Sunday, thanks mostly to Tyler Bey and Evan Battey, who combined for 32 rebounds in a game where there were plenty to be had. The game was tied 15-15 at halftime, and CU and Wyoming missed a combined 66 field goals.

The nice was of saying it is, "it was a November basketball game."

But it was another game in which Colorado just totally pounded its opponent in the half-court. The Buffaloes are still shaky on offense -- they went 5-for-18 from 3-point range on Sunday -- but the defense and rebounding never disappoints.

It's the kind of team football coach Mel Tucker would love.

Bey lead the team with 11 points and 19 rebounds, with D'Shawn Schwartz leading the Buffaloes with 12 points. Nobody else broke double figures for CU.

Wyoming was helpless on offense. The best performance among its starters came from Hunter Maldonado, who was 6-for-16 and scored 14 points.

Colorado is going to look ugly on a lot of nights, but Colorado is going to win ugly on a lot of nights.