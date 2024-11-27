Colorado falls to No. 5 Iowa State 99-71 in Maui Invitational
Colorado fell short against Iowa State in the Maui Invitational finale on Wednesday, losing 99-71.
The Buffaloes, now 5-2, couldn’t counter the Cyclones’ aggressive defense, which led to 18 turnovers and 37 points off turnovers for Iowa State. This performance highlighted areas of concern as the Buffaloes prepare for their Big 12 opener against the Cyclones on Dec. 30 in Boulder. The loss comes less than 24 hours after one of the Buffs biggest wins over the past four years, upsettting No. 2 UConn 73-72.
Julian Hammond III led Colorado with 20 points, while Andrej Jakimovski added 18. Despite Trevor Baskin’s eight rebounds, the Buffaloes struggled against Iowa State’s efficient offense, which featured six players in double figures, led by Milan Momcilovic with 24 points. Iowa State shot a blistering 60% from the field, compared to Colorado’s 42%, and dominated the second half with a 54-37 scoring advantage.
Colorado started strong, taking a 22-20 lead midway through the first half, but a 10-0 Cyclones run exposed the Buffs’ vulnerabilities. By halftime, Colorado trailed 45-34 after committing nine turnovers that led to 20 points for Iowa State. The second half was more of the same, as Iowa State steadily extended its lead into the 30s.
Tad Boyle emphasized the impact of turnovers and poor rebounding, saying, “51 of their 99 points came off offensive rebounds and turnovers. You put those together, and this is what you get against a team like Iowa State.”
Despite the loss, Colorado remains optimistic. Jakimovski noted, “It was a great experience… we got a taste of what the Big 12 is, and I think we’ll be ready.” The Buffs will look to rebound when they host Pacific on Monday. This early-season challenge underscores the adjustments Colorado needs as it navigates a competitive Big 12 schedule.
Colorado returns home to face Pacific on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.