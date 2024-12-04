Colorado moves past Pacific 75-66
The Colorado Buffaloes extended their unbeaten streak at home, defeating the Pacific Tigers 75-66 at the CU Events Center. Coming off a strong performance at the Maui Invitational, Andrej Jakimovski opened the scoring with a deep three-pointer, setting the tone for a competitive first half. Colorado started strong, making their first three shots, but Pacific’s upperclassmen leadership kept the game close. Elias Ralph’s dunk gave Pacific their first lead at 9-8, initiating a run that put the Tigers in control.
Colorado’s offense hit a rough patch midway through the first half, going 1-for-11 from the field. However, solid play from Trevor Baskin and timely shooting from Jakimovski kept the Buffs within striking distance. Jakimovski’s three-pointer, assisted by Bagnot Dak, cut the Tigers’ lead to five late in the half. Despite shooting struggles, Colorado’s defense, a season-long strength, began to disrupt Pacific’s rhythm. Nevertheless, the Buffs trailed 38-29 at halftime, with Jakimovski leading the team with 11 points.
In the second half, the Buffs welcomed center Elijah Malone back after early foul trouble. Malone made an immediate impact with an up-and-under move to open the scoring, narrowing the deficit. His presence bolstered Colorado’s defense, which intensified as the game progressed. A pivotal moment came with 13 minutes left when Dak blocked a shot, leading to an RJ Smith-assisted Harrison Carrington dunk, energizing the Buffs and the crowd.
Momentum swung in Colorado’s favor as Pacific dealt with foul trouble, including the disqualification of Jazz Gardner. Jakimovski capitalized on the opportunity, scoring through contact and later assisting Smith for a three-pointer that gave the Buffs their first lead since the opening minutes. Colorado maintained control for the rest of the game, with Baskin narrowly missing a triple-double, tallying 13 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Jakimovski led all scorers with 17 points.
The Buffs now prepare to face in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday, continuing their homestand. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+.