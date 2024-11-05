Colorado pulls off 76-56 win over Eastern Washington
The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team kicked off their 2024-25 season with a 76-56 victory over Eastern Washington. Although the Buffs eventually found their rhythm, the win didn’t come easily. Head coach Tad Boyle’s team faced significant struggles in the first half, plagued by turnovers and poor shooting, which allowed the Eagles to build a 27-10 lead. The Buffs managed to close the gap but still trailed 31-25 at halftime.
Boyle, who has now led Colorado to a 13-2 record in season openers and a flawless 15-0 in home openers during his tenure, emphasized the team’s sluggish start. "We obviously weren't ready to play out of the gate tonight for whatever reason, and that's very unusual for a team like this," Boyle admitted, adding that Eastern Washington looked better prepared. However, he noted that altitude may have played a role as the Eagles tired in the second half, allowing the Buffs to take advantage.
Colorado’s second-half surge proved decisive. They scored 51 points after halftime, with Sebastian Rancik leading the way with 13 points. Rancik was one of four Buffs players to reach double figures, underscoring a balanced scoring effort. Meanwhile, Eastern Washington’s Nic McClain led all scorers with 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Colorado's energized attack.
Defensively, the Buffs tightened up in the final ten minutes, limiting Eastern Washington to 36 percent shooting and dominating the boards with a 45-28 rebound advantage. This late-game defense marked a turning point, transforming a rocky start into a commanding victory. Both teams had averaged over 80 points per game last season, but Colorado’s defense was the difference-maker down the stretch.
Looking ahead, the Buffaloes will aim to build on this performance when they host Northern Colorado on Friday at the CU Events Center. Boyle will hope his team starts with more intensity and avoids the early-game struggles that nearly cost them in the season opener. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.