Colorado pulls off last-minute 76-74 win over Baylor
Colorado secured a thrilling 76-74 victory over Baylor on Saturday, marking their second consecutive Big 12 home win.
Julian Hammond III’s clutch free throws with 17 seconds left helped the Buffaloes withstand Baylor’s late rally, as the Bears were unable to get off a final shot following Colorado’s missed free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining.
The Buffaloes (11-16, 2-14) had endured a brutal stretch of 13 straight conference losses, including six consecutive home defeats, their longest skid since the 1985-86 season. However, they turned things around last week with a 76-63 home win over UCF and followed it up with a gritty performance against Baylor.
Baylor (16-11, 8-8) struggled offensively early, shooting just 25% in the first half but still managed to take a 32-30 lead at the break. Jalen Celestine’s three-pointer pushed the Bears ahead 48-42 with 12:59 remaining, but the game remained tight, featuring six ties and nine lead changes. Jeremy Roach’s three-point play with 6:51 left tied the game at 59-59, setting up a dramatic finish.
Colorado responded with a crucial 9-0 run, capped by a Sebastian Rancik three-pointer and a Trevor Baskin tip-in, giving the Buffaloes a 71-61 lead. Baylor fought back, with Celestine knocking down two late three-pointers and a layup to cut the deficit to 74-72 with 29 seconds left. Hammond’s free throws extended Colorado’s lead, and despite VJ Edgecombe’s late tip-in, the Buffaloes held on.
Andrej Jakimovski led Colorado with 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while RJ Smith added 13 points. Baylor was led by Norman Omier’s 18 points and 13 rebounds, but the Bears have now lost three of their last four games.
Colorado will next host No. 23 Kansas on Monday.