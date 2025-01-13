Colorado remains winless in Big 12 play with 78-70 loss to West Virginia
Colorado's struggles with turnovers proved costly in their 78-70 loss to West Virginia on Sunday, marking their fourth consecutive defeat. Despite a spirited second-half comeback, the Buffaloes were unable to overcome a tough first-half performance marred by turnovers and missed opportunities.
The Buffs, now 9-6 overall and 0-4 in Big 12 play, are in their longest losing streak since the 2019-20 season. Head coach Tad Boyle shouldered the blame, lamenting his team’s defensive lapses. “We let a team averaging 62 points come into our building and score 78,” Boyle said, expressing frustration over the team’s inconsistency.
Julian Hammond III continued his stellar play, leading Colorado with 23 points on 6-for-13 shooting, including three three-pointers. Hammond’s efforts were supported by Assane Diop, who tallied 15 points and five rebounds, and Javon Ruffin, who contributed seven rebounds and four assists, both career highs.
West Virginia’s Javon Small was the standout performer, pouring in 26 points, including four three-pointers. The Mountaineers capitalized on Colorado’s 11 first-half turnovers, scoring 12 points off those errors to establish a 40-29 halftime lead. Small’s three consecutive three-pointers early in the second half helped maintain the visitors’ momentum.
Colorado fought back with a strong defensive showing, cutting West Virginia’s lead to two points multiple times in the final eight minutes. A key moment came when Trevor Baskin’s put-back dunk trimmed the deficit to 66-63 with just over two minutes remaining. However, clutch scoring from West Virginia’s Joseph Yesufu secured the victory for the Mountaineers.
Despite the loss, there were bright spots for the Buffs. Colorado’s 24 made free throws and 30 attempts marked a season-high in regulation, showcasing their ability to get to the line. Hammond also reached a milestone with his 100th career three-pointer while maintaining a Big 12-leading 93.5% free-throw percentage.
Colorado will look to snap their losing streak when they host Cincinnati on Wednesday night. With their winless conference record, the Buffs must regroup quickly to regain their footing in Big 12 play.