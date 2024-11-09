Colorado's Tad Boyle hits milestone in 90-88 double OT thriller over UNC
Colorado basketball head coach Tad Boyle celebrated a milestone 300th victory after a thrilling 90-88 double-overtime win over Northern Colorado at the CU Events Center on Friday night. The game marked the Buffs’ second win of the season, while UNC fell to 1-1. Boyle’s achievement came with an added emotional touch, as he previously led the Northern Colorado Bears from 2006-10 before joining Colorado.
Despite being down by six points midway through the second half, the Buffs rallied to take a lead late in regulation. Northern Colorado, however, wasn’t ready to back down and managed to tie the game in the closing seconds, forcing overtime. The two teams exchanged baskets in the first extra period, with Colorado missing a chance for a game-winner. In the second overtime, Colorado found the defensive stops they needed to secure the win, thanks to clutch contributions from key players.
Elijah Malone led the Buffs with 27 points, reaching his 100th collegiate 3-pointer, while Javon Ruffin and Julian Hammond III added 12 points each. The team faced challenges, including committing 21 turnovers that led to 20 points for UNC, but strong free-throw shooting and Malone’s consistent scoring kept them in contention.
Historically, this win was significant. It was Colorado’s first double-overtime game against Northern Colorado and continued the Buffs’ 13-game winning streak in this matchup. Additionally, this marked the 45th anniversary of the CU Events Center, a venue where Colorado has thrived under Boyle, achieving a dominant nonconference home record of 98-8 over the last 15 seasons.
The Buffs now look forward to extending their homestand, with a game against Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday, as they aim to build on their early-season momentum.