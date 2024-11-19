Colorado stays undefeated with 87-64 win over Harvard
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team secured their fourth win of the season with a commanding 87-64 victory over Harvard at the CU Events Center on Sunday afternoon. Despite a cold night from beyond the arc, the Buffs showcased their depth and talent, led by forward Andrej Jakimovski, who poured in a game-high 20 points.
The game began with Harvard’s aggressive approach from three-point range, as Evan Nelson knocked down a deep three to give the Crimson an early spark. In the opening stages of the first half, Harvard’s perimeter shooting kept the game competitive. However, the Buffs gradually took control, capitalizing on their size and athleticism. Jakimovski provided a pivotal moment midway through the first half, scoring at the rim to push Colorado’s lead to 26-17 with just over seven minutes remaining.
Colorado’s offense found its rhythm as the first half progressed, with Assane Diop connecting with Javon Ruffin for a three-pointer that extended the lead to 34-28. The Buffs finished the half with a flourish, hitting seven consecutive field goals to establish a 12-point cushion at halftime. Three Colorado players reached double figures in the first half, underscoring the team’s balanced offensive attack.
The second half saw Harvard attempt a comeback, cutting Colorado’s lead to single digits at one point. The Crimson capitalized on a turnover by Javon Ruffin, with Eisendrath racing down the court for a layup that trimmed the deficit to 54-45 with just under 13 minutes remaining. Despite the challenge, Colorado responded with poise, particularly on defense. A standout moment came when Trevor Baskin intercepted a pass, sprinted the length of the court, and scored to extend the lead to 68-54 with seven minutes left.
Head coach Tad Boyle emphasized reducing turnovers as a key area for improvement, and the Buffs delivered with a season-low 13 turnovers, a significant improvement from the 21 committed during their double-overtime win against Northern Colorado. This disciplined performance allowed Colorado to maintain control throughout the second half.
The Buffs never looked back, building a lead that swelled to 24 points late in the game. Alongside Jakimovski’s standout performance, transfer center Elajiah Malone added 16 points and seven rebounds, Baskin contributed 13 points, and Ruffin scored 15 off the bench. The victory provided plenty of optimism as Colorado moves forward in its campaign.
Sunday’s game also welcomed future Buffs Josiah Sanders and Ian Inman, who were in attendance at the CU Events Center. The team now shifts its focus to the prestigious Maui Invitational, where they’ll face Michigan State on November 25th at the Lahaina Civic Center. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN, marking another milestone in Colorado’s promising season.