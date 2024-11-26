Colorado suffers first loss to Michigan State 72-56 in Maui Invitational
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Michigan State Spartans 72-56 in the opening round of the Maui Invitational on Monday night. The game began competitively, with Julian Hammond draining a three-pointer to give Colorado an early lead. The Buffs kept pace for much of the first half, even pulling ahead briefly following a powerful dunk by Bagnot Dak. However, the Spartans soon asserted control, building a nearly double-digit lead late in the half.
Michigan State capitalized on their transition game, an area of concern for Buffs head coach Tad Boyle, who had highlighted the Spartans’ speed as a defensive challenge before the game. Xavier Booker’s quick basket extended the Spartans' lead to 34-23 with under three minutes remaining in the half. Meanwhile, Colorado struggled offensively against Michigan State's stifling defense, which forced the Buffs into difficult jump shots. Colorado ended the half shooting just under 37% from the field, with Hammond leading the team with seven points.
The Buffs attempted to rally in the second half, starting strong with a well-executed play from Hammond to transfer center Elijah Malone, who scored on a floater to cut the lead to 38-27. However, turnovers plagued both teams early in the half, and Colorado was unable to capitalize on Michigan State’s shooting woes. Despite a defensive adjustment to a 1-3-1 set aimed at limiting paint penetration and disrupting passing lanes, the Spartans continued to dominate inside, scoring 50 points in the paint.
Although the Spartans shot just 2-for-11 from beyond the arc, Colorado's offensive struggles prevented them from taking advantage. Hammond and Malone were the only Buffs to reach double figures, scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively. Ultimately, the Buffs’ inability to contain Michigan State in the paint and generate consistent offense sealed their fate.
Looking ahead, the Buffs face another significant challenge as they take on defending national champion UConn, who lost in overtime to Memphis earlier in the tournament. The game will air on ESPN2, offering Colorado a chance to bounce back against elite competition.