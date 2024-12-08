Colorado takes down CSU in RMS on the hardwood 72-55
Colorado showcased their dominance in a decisive 72-55 victory over in-state rival Colorado State at the CU Events Center, improving their record to 7-2. Tad Boyle’s Buffaloes were relentless from the start, using a 16-0 first-half run to seize control of the game and never looking back. This victory marked yet another chapter in Colorado's storied dominance over CSU, extending their all-time series lead to 93-39.
The Buffs set the tone early with a standout defensive effort that held CSU’s offense in check. The game’s decisive moment came midway through the first half when the Buffs turned a narrow 14-11 lead into a commanding 30-11 advantage. The run, sparked by a Trevor Baskin dunk and capped by Bangot Dak’s scoring spree, epitomized Colorado’s balanced attack. By halftime, CU had built a 43-21 cushion, shooting an impressive 54.5% from the field while holding the Rams to just 26.5%.
Bangot Dak led the Buffs with a career-high 16 points, complemented by Julian Hammond III’s 13 and Elijah Malone’s 10. Dak’s performance was particularly satisfying as he, along with Hammond, noted postgame that neither had received scholarship offers from CSU, adding a personal edge to the win. “It feels good to beat them, especially because they didn’t offer me,” said Hammond, a Cherry Creek alum. Trevor Baskin added a strong all-around effort with nine points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.
Colorado’s defense was the story of the night, holding CSU to a season-low 31% shooting. The Buffs also contained Rams leading scorer and former CU player Nique Clifford, who was limited to just 10 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Tad Boyle credited the team’s defensive intensity, highlighting Andrej Yakimovski’s lockdown defense on Clifford as a key to the victory. “When you hold someone to 31 percent shooting, you’re going to live with that every night,” Boyle said.
The Buffs also controlled the boards, out-rebounding the Rams 44-33 and converting eight offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points. CU’s ball movement shined, recording 18 assists on 28 made field goals.
Colorado extended their home dominance, now 6-0 this season at the CU Events Center and 102-8 in home non-conference games under Boyle. The win marked their ninth straight at home and 22nd in their last 23 games. Looking ahead, CU will host South Dakota State on Friday, aiming to continue their strong non-conference performance.
With balanced scoring, stifling defense, and home-court dominance, the Buffs appear poised for continued success as they prepare for the tougher challenges ahead.