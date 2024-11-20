Colorado women's basketball throws big party for Miss Peggy's 100th birthday
The Colorado Buffaloes athletic department is rolling out the gold carpet for a very special occasion during the women’s basketball game against Utah State—Miss Peggy Coppom’s 100th birthday celebration. Among the festivities is the famous “Prime Throne,” a nod to the flair Deion Sanders has brought to CU athletics. The excitement surrounding Miss Peggy’s milestone birthday underscores the positive momentum within the athletic department and the women's basketball program alike.
The Buffs have had a strong start to their 2024-25 season, standing at 4-1. Of their four wins, only the season opener against Wyoming was within 10 points, ending in a six-point victory. Their sole loss—a close three-point defeat to Boise State—demonstrates the team’s competitiveness even in adversity. This season marks a new chapter for Colorado, not only because of their return to the Big 12 conference after 13 years in the Pac-12 but also due to the team’s roster overhaul following a remarkable 2023-24 campaign.
Key returning players from last season, including Frida Formann, Sara-Rose Smith, and Kindyll Wetta, provide leadership and continuity. However, the Buffs have added significant size and skill with transfers from other Big 12 programs. Lior Garzon (Oklahoma State), Nyamer Diew (Iowa State), and Jojo Nworie (Texas Tech) bring height, versatility, and depth to the lineup. The team’s new-look roster is taller and longer, a deliberate shift aimed at sustaining success after last season’s deep tournament run.
Formann, a senior guard and fan favorite, made her season debut against Southern after missing the first four games. She logged 25 impactful minutes, contributing nine points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block while shooting an efficient 2-3 from three-point range. Despite her performance, Formann is still easing back into the rotation and isn’t expected to start against Utah State. Her absence from the starting lineup has been felt, but her gradual return promises to enhance the Buffs’ cohesion and offensive firepower.
Coach JR Payne’s squad is navigating a challenging transition with poise. As they face Utah State, the team aims to build on its promising start and further integrate new players into their system. Meanwhile, the crowd eagerly awaits the arrival of Miss Peggy, adding a sense of celebration to what could be another dominant performance by the Buffs.