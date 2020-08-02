McKinley Wright officially withdraws from NBA Draft

It is now officially official.



McKinley Wright IV is returning for his senior season at the University of Colorado.

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein was the first to report the news on Friday but it wasn't official until Wright made the announcement via social media on Saturday.

Wright followed the announcement up with a cryptic tweet about bringing a ring to Boulder.

And the CU Buffs basketball team also confirmed the return.

It goes without saying that the Buffs have received a huge boost for the 2020-21 season.

After receiving NBA feedback and learning that he wasn't a draftable player in the eyes of NBA scouts, that should put an even bigger chip on a shoulder that didn't have much room for more chips.

Wright will be a four-year starter if the 2020-21 basketball season commences.

He has averaged below 15 points per game every season with the Buffs and many expect him to make a huge jump for his senior year.

The 6-foot, 195-pound guard was All-Pac-12 first team during his sophomore and junior season and has also been on the All-Pac-12 defensive team during the last two seasons.

Last season, he averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and five assists per game.

This season he will need to play a bigger role offensively with the loss of Tyler Bey. If he can become a more efficient scorer while shooting the ball more, he can become a Payton Pritchard type of player.

One of his goals of the off-season was to become a more consistent perimeter shooter. He has been an inconsistent three-point shooter during his CU career.

The expected starting lineup for the CU Buffs next season is Wright, Maddox Daniels or Eli Parquet, D'Shawn Schwartz, Jeriah Horne and Evan Battey.