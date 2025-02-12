No. 17 Kansas vs. Colorado Men's Basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
Colorado's struggles in Big 12 play have reached a historic low, as the Buffaloes remain winless in conference action following their latest defeat to No. 5 Houston.
The Buffs 12-game losing streak is the program's longest since the 2008-09 season, and their 0-12 start in conference play is their worst since 1985-86. Despite showing individual flashes of excellence, Colorado has been unable to maintain consistency or execution against their Big 12 opponents.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Colorado vs. No. 17 Kansas
Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
Tip: 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2 (Kevin Brown, Fran Fraschilla)
Stream: ESPN+
Listen Online: Sirius XM 381, SXM App 971
Colorado is averaging 70.7 points per game on 45.2 percent shooting. However, in conference play, their production has declined significantly, scoring just 65.2 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Defensively, the team has struggled even more, allowing 75.3 points per game against Big 12 foes. Their inability to limit their opponents’ efficiency has been a major factor in their prolonged losing streak.
Now, Colorado faces another significant challenge as they prepare to take on No. 17 Kansas. The Jayhawks, sitting at 16-7 overall and tied for fifth in the Big 12 at 7-5, have had their own ups and downs, losing two of their last three games, including an 81-73 setback at Kansas State.
However, Kansas is dominant at home, boasting an 11-2 record at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks average 76.7 points per game while shooting an efficient 47.8 percent from the field. Defensively, they allow just 66.7 points per game and rank in the top 10 nationally in shooting defense, holding opponents to 38.7 percent.
Graduate center Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas with 16.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, while guard Zeke Mayo contributes 15.1 points and leads the team with 57 made three-pointers. Jajuan Harris Jr. facilitates the offense, averaging 9.6 points and 5.8 assists per game. Kansas head coach Bill Self, in his 22nd season, has an outstanding record against Colorado, going 19-1 in his career.
The upcoming game marks the 165th meeting between these programs, with Kansas holding a dominant 124-40 all-time lead. Colorado has not won at Allen Fieldhouse since 1983, making their task even more daunting.
If the Buffaloes hope to snap their losing streak, they must tighten up their defense and find a way to execute more efficiently on offense against one of the nation’s best programs.