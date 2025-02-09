Buffs Beat

No. 5 Houston coasts to 69-59 win over Colorado

Buffaloes continue downward spiral in Big 12 play with 12th straight loss

The Colorado Buffaloes fought against the fifth-ranked Houston Cougars but ended up falling at home 69-59 on Saturday.

J’Wan Roberts led the charge with 20 points for the Cougars, while Terrance Arceneaux delivered a strong second-half performance, scoring 13 of his 15 points after halftime. L.J. Cryer also contributed 15 points, helping the Cougars secure their 10th consecutive road win.

Houston (19-4, 11-1 Big 12) extended the nation’s longest active road winning streak, improving to 6-0 away from home in the 2024-25 season. Their last road loss came nearly a year ago against Kansas.

The Cougars jumped out to a 9-0 lead, appearing poised to cruise past the Buffaloes, but Colorado responded with methodical offense and determined defense to keep the game competitive.

A crucial moment came late in the game when Milos Uzan was initially whistled for traveling after a shot-clock violation on Colorado. However, after a review, the call was overturned, and Roberts capitalized with two critical short-range buckets, giving Houston some much-needed separation.

Despite Colorado’s struggles this season, Julian Hammond III delivered an impressive performance with 22 points, including five three-pointers. However, the Buffaloes (9-14, 0-12) have now lost 12 straight games, their longest skid since the 2008-09 season.

A game-defining play came with just over five minutes left when Houston’s Mylik Wilson executed a key steal and dunk, swinging momentum back in the Cougars’ favor. Houston also dominated the stat sheet, winning the battle on the boards (38-26), points in the paint (42-20), and second-chance opportunities (18-7).

For head coach Kelvin Sampson, the victory marked his first against Colorado as Houston’s coach, adding to his previous 14-3 record against the Buffaloes during his tenure at Oklahoma.

