No. 5 Houston vs. Colorado men's basketball: How to watch, Game time, and TV
The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team is enduring a difficult season, struggling to find success in their first year in the Big 12 Conference. With a 9-13 overall record and a winless 0-11 mark in conference play, the Buffaloes are on an 11-game losing streak—their longest since 2008-09.
CU's 0-11 conference start is their worst since the 1985-86 season. Offensively, they have averaged 71.2 points per game, but their scoring output has dipped to just 65.7 points per contest in Big 12 play. Defensively, they have allowed 72.1 points per game, a number that has risen to 75.9 against conference opponents.
Saturday, Feb. 8
CU Events Center- Boulder, Colo.
No. 5 Houston vs. Colorado
Tip: 4 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN+ (Pete Sousa, Scott Williams)
Listen Online: Sirius XM 387, SXM App 977
Despite the team's struggles, individual players have made notable contributions. Senior guard Julian Hammond III leads the Buffaloes in scoring at 13.3 points per game and is an elite free-throw shooter, ranking second in the Big 12 and 15th nationally at 90.8%.
Tad Boyle and Buffaloes feeling Big 12 blues at the bottom
Andrej Jakimovski, a transfer from Washington State, has added 10.0 points per game and has been a key contributor in rebounding and three-point shooting. Meanwhile, Elijah Malone, the 2024 Bevo Francis Award winner, leads the team in shooting percentage at 57.5% and provides a strong presence inside. Trevor Baskin has emerged as the team’s top rebounder (5.6 rpg), while Bangot Dak has been a defensive standout with his shot-blocking ability.
The Buffaloes now face one of their toughest challenges of the season against No. 5 Houston. The Cougars, at 18-4 overall and 10-1 in Big 12 play, have been dominant both offensively and defensively. They rank first in the nation in scoring defense (56.9 ppg) and fourth in field goal defense (37.4%). Led by graduate guard L.J. Cryer and junior Emanuel Sharp, Houston will be a tough opponent as Colorado looks to snap its losing streak.