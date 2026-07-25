Tad Boyle Predicts New Possibilities for Colorado With Derrick White's Return

The Colorado Buffaloes welcomed their former guard and current NBA guard for the Boston Celtics, Derrick White, back to the program this offseason as their president of basketball strategy. He’s had a profound impact already on Colorado’s players and now looks to do the same for the program as a whole in its long-term vision.

Buffs coach Tad Boyle spoke about White’s impact in an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI's Liam Howard on Thursday. He hopes that White’s return to the program will be the first of many, as Colorado’s programs welcome back their former players with open arms.

What Tad Boyle hopes Derrick White can do for the Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) attempts a free throw against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

White’s role will see him take on the responsibility of helping guide the program’s direction while helping develop player talent as much as he can. With his status as an active NBA player, his hands-on role during the season will be limited, but he will still have a major impact. One way Boyle believes he can do so is by welcoming other former players back to assist in a similar role to his.

“[Having White back] has been great,” Boyle said. “I think his role will evolve as his career evolves; he’s got a day job that’s pretty important. But in the offseason, [we’ve been] having him around, having him present…And getting other former players back, it’s not just about Derrick; he’s the lead role in that, but it’s important for all of our players to get back. First home football game of the year…we’re going to have former players invited back.”

How Tad Boyle hopes to welcome former players back to the program

Nov 28 2011; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle talks to guard Spencer Dinwiddie (25) as he comes back to the bench in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Coors Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boyle hopes that White’s addition to the program will be the first of many. He hopes this for not only basketball, but for the rest of Colorado’s athletic programs.

“We want all former players to feel like they’re a part of this team and this program,” Boyle said. “No matter who they play for, when they played, how much they played, how many points they scored. That is irrelevant. When you’re a Buff, you’re a Buff for life, and we want every former basketball player, and ideally every former student-athlete at Colorado, to feel that way.”

His mention of welcoming players back ‘no matter who they play for’ is indicative that this sentiment even applies to active college players who have transferred to other programs. Across college sports in the NIL era, there has been major tension between transfer players and their former programs in many cases. As a basketball program that saw nine players hit the portal, there was speculation about those relationships.

But Boyle has made it clear that there is no ill will between him and those players. While their time in the black and gold may be over, they may have futures around the program after all.

Derrick White’s impact on the Colorado Buffaloes’ young players

Feb 15, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtic guard Derrick White in attendance before the game against the UCF Knights at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In White’s few appearances at Colorado’s practices throughout the offseason, he’s left a mark on its young players. Particularly, Colorado’s large freshman class has cherished the opportunity to hear from a player of White's status. As a first-year guard in the program, freshman Luke Mirhashemi shared the impact that White has had on him.

“It’s amazing,” Mirhashemi said. “He’s someone who has done it at the highest level in the NBA and the Olympics; he’s an NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist. To have him around, it’s an honor. He’s great to be around, and he’s an incredible person as well.”

As White continues to carve out his role in Colorado’s program, he’ll impact even more future generations of Buffs players.

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