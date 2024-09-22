VIDEO: SI Swim models doing "The Shedeur" during Be You Women's Empowerment tour stop
The University of Colorado recently hosted the latest stop on the “Be You Women’s Empowerment” tour, presented by the Big 12 Conference and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in partnership with Tarte Cosmetics. This exciting homecoming event was designed to inspire and uplift attendees, focusing on essential topics such as mental health and self-care.
The panel featured some of SI Swimsuit's most notable stars, including five-time brand model and 2020 cover star Jasmine Sanders. She was joined by other inspiring figures like Kamie Crawford, Penny Lane, and Camille Kostek. The event also welcomed WWE superstars, local athletes, and influencers, creating a diverse and powerful group of speakers. Members of the University of Colorado’s athletic department, along with faculty, played a role in welcoming these esteemed guests and professionals.
The event went beyond just discussions and panels. Fun, interactive exhibits were available to attendees, including headshot stations, beauty bars with vanities, and makeup artists featuring Tarte products. This provided attendees with the opportunity to indulge in some self-care and beauty treatments while engaging in meaningful conversations on empowerment and well-being.
This stop in Colorado was the second on the 2024 'Be You Women’s Empowerment Event' tour, with Allstate as one of the primary sponsors. The tour kicked off at the University of Utah just two weeks prior, marking its second year in collaboration between the Big 12 and SI Swimsuit. Each stop on the tour offers an opportunity for students to meet and engage with inspiring figures, with Tarte Cosmetics helping to create a vibrant and empowering atmosphere.
Adding a touch of fun to the weekend, the SI models were spotted at the Colorado vs. Baylor football game. They enjoyed the game from the sidelines, with SI reporter Taylor Sadusky capturing moments like the models enthusiastically performing “The Shedeur,” a move inspired by Colorado’s star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.