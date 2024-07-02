Buffs in the NBA: Hornets' KJ Simpson to miss entire Summer League
KJ Simpson won't see the court this summer. The former Colorado standout and second-round pick for the Charlotte Hornets suffered a hamstring injury during the pre-draft process. He's expected to miss Summer League to rehab, according to reports.
This is an unfortunate news for Simpson, who was looking to make an impact early in the Queen's City. It's a setback but the team notes the rookie guard is expected to be healthy and available for the start of training camp in the fall.
Simpson was taken 42nd overall after waiting an extra day in the green room. At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan, the Southern California native has generational athleticism. He was one of the best when it comes to lateral quickness in the 2024 draft class, and an all around talent.
Colorado had one of the best NBA drafts in program history. Former McDonald’s All-American Cody Williams was taken tenth overall by the Utah Jazz. Eight spots ahead of Tristan da Silva, who was picked at No. 18 by the Orlando Magic.
Charlotte was not good last year. They finished 21-61 and at times it didn’t even look that good. Due in large part to the LaMelo Ball injury issues, he is without question the Hornets’ best player, but cannot seem to stay healthy enough to play consistently.
Simpson helps with that immediately. Last year, the team drafted Alabama star Brandon Miller, who is a very promising scoring wing. Beyond those two names, there has been very little to get excited about in the Queen's City.