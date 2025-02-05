Mason Crosby announces retirement after 17-year NFL career
Mason Crosby, one of the most reliable kickers in NFL history, has officially announced his retirement from football after a distinguished 17-year career.
The 40-year-old kicker, who did not play in the league during the 2024 season, shared the news on The Mason Crosby Show, his Milwaukee-based radio program. His legacy is firmly cemented in Green Bay Packers history, where he became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and played a pivotal role in the team’s success.
Crosby’s journey began in 2007 when he was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft out of the University of Colorado. From the moment he arrived in Green Bay, he embraced the team-first mentality that defined his career. Reflecting on his time with the Packers, Crosby emphasized the camaraderie and shared success of his 16 seasons in Green Bay.
"It’s about the fans. It’s about the people. It’s about my teammates," he said. His leadership and consistency helped the Packers dominate the NFC North, securing nine division titles and a Super Bowl championship during his tenure.
Crosby leaves behind an impressive career. He converted 81.3% of his field goal attempts (400 of 492) and 97.2% of his extra points (739 of 760). His 1,918 points with Green Bay are 864 more than the next highest scorer in franchise history, Ryan Longwell. Including a brief three-game stint with the New York Giants in 2023, Crosby finished his career with 1,939 total points, ranking 11th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list.
Browns fans chant 'Save Us, Shedeur' on live TV after Myles Garrett requests trade
Beyond his scoring achievements, Crosby also holds the Packers’ franchise record for games played, appearing in 258 contests—three more than Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. His durability and clutch performances in high-pressure moments made him an indispensable part of the Packers’ success over nearly two decades.
Though Green Bay opted not to re-sign him in 2023, Crosby's legacy with the Packers is undeniable. His retirement marks the end of an era, but his impact on the organization and its fans will be remembered for years to come.