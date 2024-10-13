Another star-studded sideline at Folsom Field for Kansas State
The Colorado Buffaloes had a star-studded sideline on Saturday night as they faced off against No. 18 Kansas State. The atmosphere at Folsom Field was electric, with a who's who of celebrities and athletes in attendance, showcasing the program’s growing appeal under head coach Deion Sanders.
NBA veteran John Wall was among the notable guests, joined by several players from the Phoenix Suns, including Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant. Durant's presence added a major spark, highlighting the growing connection between the Buffaloes' football team and some of the biggest names in the NBA.
CU alum Laviska Shenault also made an appearance, fresh off his spectacular 97-yard touchdown return during Thursday Night Football. The former Buffaloes star, now playing in the NFL, showed support for his alma mater, adding to the sense of pride around the program. Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony and MLB legend CC Sabathia were also spotted on the sidelines, contributing to the star power.
Adding to the excitement, rappers Boston Richie and Sauce Walka played a prominent role in leading the Buff Walk into Folsom Field, energizing the crowd as the team made its grand entrance. Their presence added a unique cultural element to the evening, blending the worlds of music and sports in the way that has become synonymous with Colorado football’s new era.
With such a high-profile gathering, the game itself was only part of the spectacle. Under Sanders' leadership, the Buffaloes continue to capture national attention, and Saturday night was a clear example of the program's growing reach beyond the field, attracting stars from across the sports and entertainment industries.