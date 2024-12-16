Ashton Jeanty shades Travis Hunter over Heisman Trophy win
In a season defined by electrifying performances and historic achievements, Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes edged out Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. The announcement sparked debates among fans and analysts, especially after Jeanty subtly expressed his belief that he deserved the award. Despite the disappointment, Jeanty maintained grace while acknowledging Hunter’s groundbreaking accomplishment.
“Obviously it wasn’t the result I was hoping for,” Jeanty said in an interview with KTVB. “I really felt like I should’ve walked away with the award, but kudos to Travis for winning.” Jeanty’s comments, though respectful, carried a tone of competitive frustration, highlighting the razor-thin margin of victory. Hunter collected 2,231 total points, including 552 first-place votes, to narrowly edge Jeanty’s 2,017 points. The 214-point difference marked the smallest margin since 2009, with Jeanty earning higher ballot visibility at 95.04% compared to Hunter’s 93.3%.
Hunter’s triumph is a landmark moment for college football, as he became the first two-way player in decades to capture the Heisman. Excelling both offensively and defensively, Hunter amassed over 1,100 receiving yards and recorded four interceptions, redefining the boundaries of individual performance in modern football. His journey from Jackson State to Colorado under Coach Deion Sanders has been nothing short of revolutionary, inspiring athletes to embrace unconventional paths.
At the Heisman ceremony in New York City, Hunter addressed the media with humility and gratitude. “I was just thanking God the whole time,” he said, reflecting on the moments before his name was announced. He spoke of the importance of faith, hard work, and being unafraid to challenge the norm. “Doing what’s different makes me feel more comfortable than following the norm,” he said, referencing his decision to play for Sanders at two schools and blaze a unique trail. '
Meanwhile, Jeanty, Boise State’s standout running back, remained optimistic despite the narrow defeat. With over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 25 touchdowns this season, Jeanty propelled the Broncos to a third-seed berth in the College Football Playoff. As Boise State prepares to face either Penn State or SMU on Dec. 31, Jeanty is focused on team success, proving his value on the national stage.
While Hunter’s win highlights his individual brilliance and impact on the sport, Jeanty’s campaign underscores the deep pool of talent in college football today. Both players have inspired countless fans and athletes, setting a high standard for future Heisman contenders.