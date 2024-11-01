Attorneys seek to subpoena Deion Sanders, CU officials in Shilo's bankruptcy case
The bankruptcy case involving Colorado Buffaloes football player Shilo Sanders has taken a significant turn with a court filing this week.
The Colorado Buffaloes defensive back, who is the son of head coach Deion Sanders and brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is now facing heightened scrutiny over his assets and financial disclosures in connection with an $11.8 million debt owed to John Darjean.
As first reported by USA TODAY, Darjean’s attorneys are requesting further investigation into Shilo’s assets, alleging that he has delayed providing necessary financial documents. They are now asking a federal bankruptcy judge in Denver for permission to issue subpoenas for the purpose of gathering additional information from Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and University of Colorado officials.
This development comes amid claims from Darjean’s attorneys that Shilo has been less than cooperative in disclosing his assets. They accuse him of leading a lavish lifestyle, highlighted by his recent purchase of a Tesla Cybertruck, despite neglecting his significant financial obligations. Additionally, Darjean’s legal team believes that Shilo’s father and brother have collected revenue on his behalf through promotional appearances and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals. They argue that this information is crucial to recover assets for the benefit of Shilo’s bankruptcy, as per the filing reviewed by On SI.
Shilo’s attorneys dispute the allegations of non-cooperation, maintaining that Shilo has been transparent in his dealings with the trustee. According to a seperate filing, Shilo has made multiple professionals available to assist in the case, including attorneys, an accountant, and other financial experts. However, Sanders has appeared in multiple national television commercials for Google, KFC, and others over the past year and has yet to report any income from those companies or dealings to the court, according to initial filings.
Nonetheless, Darjean’s legal team contends that Shilo’s bankruptcy case has been marred by “massive nondisclosure” and seeks dismissal of the case, accusing Shilo of bad faith in his conduct. Despite these allegations, they assert that until the case is dismissed, Shilo and those associated with him should provide the necessary documents and information to the trustee.
The court filing also highlights the potential financial connections between Shilo, his family, and the University of Colorado. Darjean’s attorneys aim to serve subpoenas to Deion and Shedeur Sanders, as well as the university and the 5430 Alliance, a collective responsible for funding Colorado athletes through NIL deals. They argue that Deion Sanders has public appearances and social media posts with Shilo, which likely generated income. Darjean’s team suggests Deion either knows of Shilo’s earnings or may have received them on his behalf.
Darjean’s legal efforts stem from a longstanding debt incurred by Shilo after a lawsuit in which Darjean claimed to have sustained permanent injuries due to Shilo’s actions. Following a trial in Texas, Darjean was awarded a default judgment of $11.8 million after Shilo failed to appear in court. Although Shilo initially participated in pretrial proceedings, including a deposition and counterclaims, his absence at trial led to the judgment against him.
As Shilo plays his final year with the Buffaloes, who are currently holds a 6-2 record, the court case remains a significant distraction for him and his family.