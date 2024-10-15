Bleacher Report misquotes Deion Sanders about using profanity in postgame speech
Colorado’s narrow 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday night was a tough one for the Buffaloes. Battling through injuries, the team fought hard but ultimately came up short. Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, known for his passionate leadership, addressed his players post-game with a heartfelt message. However, this moment sparked some controversy when a media outlet misquoted Sanders, inaccurately portraying him as using profanity—something Coach Prime has vowed against for decades.
Bleacher Report ran a story claiming Sanders said, "This s--t hurt," in his postgame speech, grabbing attention with the title. However, that was never said.
The actual quote, as documented by Well Off Media, revealed a different message entirely. Sanders emphasized hard work, accountability, and perseverance without resorting to foul language, as is his custom.
In the full quote, Sanders focused on the importance of practice and how it ultimately affects performance on the field: "Practice catches up with us and those things are going to continue to hunt you for the rest of your life, if you don't get it right. You're not giving your all to us. It should be about you. Make up your mind how y'all want to continue this."
Sanders’ message also acknowledged the team’s effort, saying, "Proud you fought hard... fought to the end. Proud of that... Really proud of that but this should hurt because you know and you should feel like you're the better team, do you not?" This underscores his belief in the team’s potential and the pain of losing when the outcome could have been different. He ended by stating there would be practice the next day and prayed for the injured players.
This misquote, while sensational, missed the mark on Sanders’ leadership style and values. He’s always been clear about not cussing, keeping his approach motivational and faith-based. Though the loss stung, Sanders’ message was one of determination, encouraging his team to learn from the defeat and move forward. Colorado will look to bounce back when they face Arizona next, with Sanders’ words surely still resonating in the players' minds as they prepare for their next challenge.