BYU QB Jake Retzlaff shades Big 12 over Alamo Bowl matchup with Colorado
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff didn’t hold back when he called the Alamo Bowl matchup with Colorado the "People’s Big 12 Championship." And let’s be honest – he’s not wrong. While the official Big 12 title game featured Iowa State and Arizona State, many fans see this as the real marquee matchup between two of the conference's most electrifying teams. The hype surrounding No. 23 Colorado and No. 17 BYU is palpable, and it could easily draw more national attention than some of the College Football Playoff first-round games.
Colorado, under Deion Sanders, has been one of the biggest stories in college football. Finishing 9-3 (7-2 Big 12), the Buffaloes narrowly missed a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game due to a tiebreaker. Shedeur Sanders, with 3,926 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, has been lights out, and Travis Hunter’s impact on both sides of the ball has made him a household name – not to mention the Heisman Trophy sitting in his trophy case. The Buffaloes’ 52-0 dismantling of Oklahoma State to close the season sent a message: they’re ready for prime time.
Deion Sanders warns players about smoking at team hotel: 'Will be your last puff'
On the other side, BYU’s 10-2 (8-1 Big 12) record speaks for itself. Kalani Sitake’s squad defied expectations, securing a share of the Big 12 title in their first year in the conference. Key wins over Utah and Texas Tech highlighted their resume, proving that BYU can compete with – and beat – the best. While losses to Kansas and Arizona State kept them from a CFP berth, the Cougars have cemented their status as a rising force.
Colorado took out insurance policies for Sanders and Hunter to play in Alamo Bowl
Retzlaff’s comments aren’t just playful banter – they reflect the broader sentiment that this game feels bigger than a standard bowl matchup. It’s a clash between two teams on the rise, loaded with talent and driven by star power.
The Saturday, Dec. 28 showdown in San Antonio will be more than just a game – it’s a statement. For Colorado, it’s about continuing their meteoric rise. For BYU, it’s about solidifying their Big 12 arrival. And for fans, it’s must-watch football.