Coach Prime receives $76,000 AP watch from Shedeur Sanders as early birthday gift
Deion Sanders recently received an Audemars Piguet watch from his son, Shedeur Sanders, as an early birthday gift. This special moment was captured in the latest Well Off Media video, where Sanders unwrapped the luxurious present. The timepiece was identified as a Royal Oak Self-winding Chronograph, and is currently valued at $76,730, according to the AP website.
The Buffaloes' starting quarterback has seen his popularity soar following a record-setting 2023 season. According to the latest NIL valuations from On3.com, Shedeur's valuation of nearly $5 million is the highest in the country. The 22-year-old was also given the top QB rating in EA Sports College Football 25. Despite ending the season with an injury, he threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Colorado improved with a 4-8 record after having a single win in 2022.
As Coach Prime enters his second season, the father-son duo aims to elevate the Buffaloes' performance even further in 2024 knowing this will be the final collegiate season for Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. The team has been proactive in making offseason improvements mostly via the transfer portal.
The combination of Deion's leadership and Shedeur's determination offers hope for a promising future for Colorado. With a strengthened roster, the Buffaloes are poised to make a significant impact with the melting pot roster of experienced talent. Ready or not, CU opens the 2024 football season with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 at Folsom Field.